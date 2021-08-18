Martin Blog (8/18): 2021 Missouri River Conference Cross Country Preview

Pleasantville’s cross country squad will look to compete at a high level in 2021 as they prepare for the season. The Trojans will open the season at Pine Knolls Golf Course in Knoxville August 23. Pleasantville will then have a week and a half to prepare for their next meet September 2 at Wayne. Five days later, the Trojans will travel to Central Decatur. Monday, September 13 will be their only home meet of the season. On September 21 the Trojans will travel to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. September 30 will see Pleasantville travel to Chariton. The final regular season meet will be at Nodaway Valley October 4. The West Central Conference meet will be October 14 at Lake Panorama.