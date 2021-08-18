Martin Blog (8/18): 2021 Missouri River Conference Cross Country Preview
(KMAland) -- One final cross country preview is here, as we take a look at the Missouri River Conference. 2021 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW. There were two dominant champions last year, and they were both among the top teams in the entire state. The Heelan girls and Sioux City North boys were fourth and first at the state meet last year in their respective classes. Before we get to 2021, here’s how the standings looked at last year’s MRC meet.www.kmaland.com
