"Losing Our Religion: TX College Football Identity Crisis"

What a relief! Not once was the DP mentioned. A conference with TT, SMU, TCU, Baylor, and UH would recreate a portion of the SWC without the big boys A&M, UT and Arkansas. It would bring back manageable road trips. Add in Tulane, Tulsa, OSU, Kansas, KSU, Memphis and AF you'd have a pretty interesting conference albeit regional. Then Navy, ECU, UCF, USF, Cincy, Temple and WVU could work to build an East Coast version perhaps adding Liberty, ODU, Coastal Carolina, App State and Florida Atlantic (or International). Or you make a 20 team super conference with all of AAC, plus Big XII left overs that makes 19 and one other school perhaps AF, BYU, SDS, Boise or UNLV. That would be located in major urban areas: Philly, DFW, Houston, NO, Orlando, Tampa, DC, Cincy, Memphis, with KC and Tulsa possible. ISU is in the preseason top 10 as is Cincy this year. BYU has a national following and with so many church schools, their Sunday rules should not be a problem.