Sonny Dykes Dinner at HPUMC this Sunday

By ponyboy
ponyfans.com
 5 days ago

An evening with Coach Sonny Dykes, SMU’s Head Football Coach. Sunday, August 22 | 6 pm | Highland Park United Methodist Church. Join us for a one-of-a-kind dinner, presentation from Coach Sonny Dykes about SMU’s upcoming football season, short Q&A session, and SWAG to take home. This exclusive event benefits...

Sonny Dykes
#American Football#Hpumc#Smu#Q A
