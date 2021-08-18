Cancel
Boise, ID

Reality Show is Casting Boise Families Wanting to Adopt a New Pet

By Mallory
MIX 106
MIX 106
 5 days ago
Searching for a new family pet can be a special experience for the whole family. If your kids are constantly begging you for one and you're family is ready to finally add a furry friend to the bunch, then why not document the whole experience in a new reality series! Nomadica Films and The Dodo are looking to feature families from Boise, Idaho that are ready to open their hearts and home to a canine in need.

MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

