Reality Show is Casting Boise Families Wanting to Adopt a New Pet

If you live in the Treasure Valley, you've at least seen one episode of Boise Boys on HGTV. If not, you've either been living under a rock, or you moved here a few weeks ago. If so, welcome to Boise, and you should really watch an episode of Boise Boys! The home flipping show is based here and features Timer + Love's Clint Robinson and Luke Caldwell. I can't prove it, but their television show may be responsible for the city's growth over the past couple of years. The program is essentially an hour-long commercial for living in the City of Trees. The next time you have out-of-town guests or you just want to get away from your house for a night, you can stay in a place that was renovated on the hit show or by the show's stars. Or, if you happen to be traveling to Hawaii, you can stay in a house owned by one of the Boise Boys. Here are current listings of homes with a connection to our hometown reality stars.