Busy week in the Ag. DEPT. Stripped axles, springs, and hangers from 24 foot trailer in preparation for replacing with new. Built goat/ lamb carrier . Repaired bush hog deck and replaced a u joint. Stripped and filled metal dumpster for pick up. Assembled 4 adjustable desks, with a lot of parts. Shout out to Armani Mason, who recited the FFA Creed in its entirety with only 4 days of study. Seven senior Practicum students earned Industry Based Certifications. — with Connor Phillips and Joseph Lane.