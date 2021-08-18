2020 Census: Area population smaller, older, more diverse
The population of Cattaraugus County has become smaller, older and more diverse over the last decade. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released late last week offered insights into population sizes, racial composition and age. The release of data tied to the April 1, 2020, Census Day was part of a collection of data to be used by states to draw new federal and state legislative districts before the 2022 election.www.salamancapress.com
Comments / 0