A great deal of attention has been given to truly wireless or TWS earbuds, but, as they say, no one size fits all. There are some people and use cases where even these minuscule audio accessories are not a proper fit, especially when it comes to users with more athletic needs. A special breed of headphones has been designed exactly for this purpose, and Naenka’s new Runner Pro bone conduction open ear headphones try to bring together the best features for people with active lifestyles that need to go about their days in confidence and freedom.