Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa Fire Department breaks ground on Station No. 3

By Micah Choquette
sapulpatimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials broke ground Wednesday morning on Fire Station No. 3, the latest of the GO Bond propositions to make progress. The new station will replace the old one, located at 10 E. Murphy, just east of South Main. The original Station No. 3 was built in the 1970s, by...

sapulpatimes.com

