James Bond: No Time To Die Release Date Delay ‘Maybe Not Possible Anymore, Even If Needed’

One of the first big blockbuster movies of 2020 to push its release date was the next James Bond film, No Time to Die. The movie made the decision to hold off on release even before the pandemic made its way to the United States, because the Bond franchise is even more dependent than others on international box office success. Since then the movie has seen two more significant delays. It's now set to come out this fall, and despite the fact that other major films are seeing, or considering, even more delays, No Time To Die may be coming out this year because it simply can't afford not to.