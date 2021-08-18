James Bond: No Time To Die Release Date Delay ‘Maybe Not Possible Anymore, Even If Needed’
After delay after delay, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond film No Time To Die will still hit theaters September 30 in the UK and October 8 in the US. However, with the Delta variant spreading across America and other regions around the world, some Hollywood blockbusters have pushed back release dates, with Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage already pushed back to mid-October. And now a new report claims No Time To Die may not be able to postpone it any further, even if producers wanted to.gamingideology.com
