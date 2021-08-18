Cancel
Netflix New Shows: Netflix and Sony’s 3000 Pictures Announce Cast for “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” – Netflix News

BAFTA Rising Star Award Winner Jack O’Connell (“‘71”, “Unbroken”, “Godless”) and Matthew Duckett have joined Golden Globe Winner Emma Corrin in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” for Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Netflix. The film is the first to be produced under the new partnership where Sony Pictures will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming – but it is not yet clear if it will be globally available via the streaming service.

