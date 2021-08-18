Red Flag Warning extended to Thursday night as small fires and unhealthy air quality persist
MENDOCINO Co., 8/18/21 — A Red Flag Warning for heightened fire danger due to hot, dry and windy conditions has been extended through Thursday evening for eastern Mendocino County as well as surrounding areas in Lake and Humboldt counties. Meanwhile, a number of small fires like the Georges Incident in Fort Bragg on Tuesday evening and the Timber Fire in Brooktrails have been a cause for concern, despite being quickly contained. The 50-acre Bell Fire, north of Laytonville, is 95 percent contained but still active — and major fires are burning to the North and East of Mendocino County.mendovoice.com
