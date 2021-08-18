Cancel
Iowa State

COMMENTARY: Iowa's school mask ban endangers our children

By Fred Abraham Guest columnist
Globe Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republican government now running Iowa seems to regularly find ways to sink even lower in its concern for the residents of the state. The Legislature’s and governor’s recent move to prevent public schools from mandating the wearing of masks by students is just another in a line of moves designed to ... what? Enable a further outbreak of deadly highly infectious disease? Because that’s what it’s done. She claims it’s because she believes parents should have the right to control their children’s lives. Apparently she includes the right to let their kids get sick in that package.

globegazette.com

The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

