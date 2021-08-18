Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura, IA

Ventura man releases second children's book

By Zachary Dupont
Globe Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Grunwald, the co-owner of Grunwald & Kiger Fine Jewelers, has released his second children's book. Grunwald, of Ventura, released the book called "What if We Could?" earlier this year. "What if We Could?" is a children's book that tells of the summer adventures of two young boys. "They begin...

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ventura, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Globe Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Crews search for missing in Tennessee deluge that killed 22

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through rural Tennessee, killing at least 22 people. Saturday’s flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain...
Posted by
The Associated Press

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?. It means Pfizer’s shot for people 16 and older has now undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency...
Posted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
Posted by
The Hill

Hochul sworn in as New York governor

Kathy Hochul (D) early Tuesday morning was sworn in as New York's first female governor during a brief private ceremony at the New York State Capitol, the Associated Press reported. The former New York lieutenant governor takes over for now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) just two weeks after his resignation...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
Posted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.
Posted by
The Hill

Arizona GOP audit delayed after Cyber Ninjas members contract COVID-19

A dubious review of millions of ballots cast in Arizona’s largest county will be delayed after three members of the company involved in the effort contracted COVID-19, according to a top Republican state lawmaker. The firm, Cyber Ninjas, had been expected to hand over findings Monday from its chaotic and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy