Bears, Zephyrs start fall practices; openers announced

White Bear Lake fall sports teams began practices for the 2021 season began Monday, and the first team in action will be the Bears girls tennis team, hosting Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Opening on Thursday, Aug. 26 will be the girls swim team at the conference relays in St. Paul Park; boys soccer hosting Hill-Murray; and girls soccer at St. Louis Park. The volleyball team will open at a Hopkins tournament Saturday, Aug. 28. The football team will open at home against Blaine on Thursday, Sept. 2. The boys and girls cross country teams get under way at Rosemount on Friday, Sept. 3.