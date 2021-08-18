Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Bear Lake, MN

Bears, Zephyrs start fall practices; openers announced

presspubs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Bear Lake fall sports teams began practices for the 2021 season began Monday, and the first team in action will be the Bears girls tennis team, hosting Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Opening on Thursday, Aug. 26 will be the girls swim team at the conference relays in St. Paul Park; boys soccer hosting Hill-Murray; and girls soccer at St. Louis Park. The volleyball team will open at a Hopkins tournament Saturday, Aug. 28. The football team will open at home against Blaine on Thursday, Sept. 2. The boys and girls cross country teams get under way at Rosemount on Friday, Sept. 3.

www.presspubs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rosemount, MN
Sports
City
Apple Valley, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
City
Rosemount, MN
White Bear Lake, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
White Bear Lake, MN
City
Mahtomedi, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zephyrs#Girls Soccer#Bears#Hopkins#Simley#Rochester Mayo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy