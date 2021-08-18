Cattle Corner - Classic Smoked Beef Brisket is from Beef It's What's for Dinner
1 whole beef brisket (12 to 13 pounds) 1 Add wood chunks, chips, pellets or charcoal to smoker according to manufacturer's instructions. Preheat smoker to 225'F. 2. Combine garlic, paprika, pepper and salt in small bowl. Sprinkle and press evenly into beef brisket on all sides and edges. Cook's Tip: The whole brisket may require some fat trimming to ensure rub makes contact with the brisket. You may substitute brisket flat or point for whole brisket.www.appeal-democrat.com
