The tragic march of 2021: Will it ever end well?

By Jamie Stiehm Syndicated Columnist
Journal & Sunday Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The year 2021 is so far framed by the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot and the Aug. 15 fall of Afghanistan without firing a shot. In a momentous march of malady, misfortune and strife, we also witnessed a second presidential impeachment trial; the comeback of COVID-19; the collapse of a condominium high-rise in Florida; a New York governor rightfully forced out of office; the climate crisis declared to be here to stay and getting worse; a devastating earthquake in Haiti, with a hurricane closing in; and then desperate chaos in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city, as the Taliban moved in and we moved out after 20 years.

