Richmond woman pleads guilty in crash that killed Axton woman
A Richmond woman pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday to the involuntary manslaughter of an Axton woman. Jennifer T. Jefferson, 39, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Dec. 17 when she “unlawfully and feloniously, but not intentionally, caused the death of Billie B. Nuckles, 68, by conduct so reckless, gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a callous disregard for human life,” the indictment stated.martinsvillebulletin.com
