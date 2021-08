These days, it is so incredibly easy to walk into a grocery store where you can grab a bunch of baby food and pay for it. It is convenient to do and an easy go-to during those crazy busy nights. But did you know that commercial baby food may not be as nutritious as homemade baby food? It’s true. When you make your own baby food at home for your little one, you are giving them more vitamins and minerals. At around 6 months, babies tend to take an interest in solid food. It’s important to make sure that your baby is ready. We’ll show you how to make your own baby food, and you might never go back to store-bought. Not only is it more inexpensive, but it’s better for your baby.