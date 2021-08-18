Lehenbauer benefit sees huge support to help fight the burdens of brain cancer
The family and friends of Lakian Lehenbauer hosted a benefit to help their loved one fight cancer by easing the financial burden of conquering her diagnosis. Lakian Lehenbauer was diagnosed with a large brain tumor earlier this year, causing pressure to her brain on the left side of her skull. A benefit was held on August 7, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, showing a huge support with a large crowd present to give in more ways than one. The benefit included a free will dinner, silent auction, live auction and raffles.www.lakegazette.net
