Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Lehenbauer benefit sees huge support to help fight the burdens of brain cancer

By Mandi Kindhart-White
lakegazette.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family and friends of Lakian Lehenbauer hosted a benefit to help their loved one fight cancer by easing the financial burden of conquering her diagnosis. Lakian Lehenbauer was diagnosed with a large brain tumor earlier this year, causing pressure to her brain on the left side of her skull. A benefit was held on August 7, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, showing a huge support with a large crowd present to give in more ways than one. The benefit included a free will dinner, silent auction, live auction and raffles.

www.lakegazette.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Brain Tumor#Mobile#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Woman, 27, who ignored cancerous mole and is now terminally ill urges others to get skin checked

A 27-year-old who is terminally ill with melanoma has shared a photo of the cancerous mole that led to her diagnosis while urging her TikTok followers to have their skin checked.Kassidy Pierson, who goes by the username @ohhkayypee on TikTok, often uses her account to update her followers on her health journey and to share details about the skin cancer that she has battled for more than six years.When Pierson was 21, she was diagnosed with stage three cancer after a mole on her thigh was biopsied and found to be melanoma, a less common but more dangerous skin...
AdvocacyPosted by
Amomama

Woman Gives Slice of Her Liver to Her Grandson to Save the Baby's Life

Sengar Haydon put her life at risk as she volunteered to give her one-year-old grandson a slice of her liver. The hours-long surgery saved his life. In most cases, parents would do everything for their child's safety, and sometimes, so would grandparents. This was the case with Sengar Haydon, who became a real-life hero when she saved her grandson's life.
CancerPosted by
Amomama

After 7 Years in Remission, 10-Year-Old Girl Is Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer and All Her Friends Decide to Help

A ten-year-old girl called “Marvelous Maddie” by her friends and family has the whole community supporting her as she battles through cancer for the second time. As a child, surprises are often looked forward to, but not in the case of an Idaho resident. Sadly, the ten-year-old girl known among her family and friends as “Marvelous Maddie” was shocked to learn her cancer returned after seven years.
CancerPosted by
WRAL News

After battling pediatric cancer, 9-year-old raising money for others through flour challenge

Flour -- it's a mess, spreads everywhere, is hard to clean up and sticks to everything. For 9-year-old Gavin DiLorenzo, battling pediatric cancer felt the same way. Last July, Gavin's parents, Damon and Danielle DiLorenzo said they noticed Gavin had a lymph node on his neck. They went to multiple doctors trying to figure out what was wrong. Initially, doctors said Gavin had an infection.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Should Be Scanned for Lung Cancer if You've Done This, Panel Says

There was big news for smokers and even non-smokers released this past Spring: The eligibility for a lung exam should expand, according to a statement from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Forcerce. "Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death in the US," they say. "In 2020, an estimated 228,820 persons were diagnosed with lung cancer, and 135 ,720 persons died of the disease." Their new recommendations are meant to bring equity to testing. Read on to see if you're eligible—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
Health

Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Diagnosed with Incurable Brain Cancer

Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore has been diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer, her station, Channel 2 Action News, shared Thursday. The 53-year-old Moore has glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer that can affect the brain or spinal cord. Her doctors have said that there is no cure, but she will undergo radiation and chemotherapy to slow down the cancer's progress.
CancerThrive Global

Fighting for Funding: The Journey of Helping Children with Cancer

In the United States, nearly 2 million people will receive a cancer diagnosis. Some of these cancers that adults often get diagnosed with include breast, lung, and prostate cancer. While cancer is a terrible disease, the government funds research for many of these different types of cancers in hopes of finding a cure.
Madison, WIx1071.com

Woman fighting terminal cancer gets help cooling her home from stranger on Facebook

MADISON, Wis. — Eula Newcome is most like any other loving parent. “I just want to make sure my family is on, that my kids are ok,” shared Newcome. However, most parents aren’t facing her future, a battle with stage four colon cancer which was diagnosed in October, 2020. To make matters worse, doctors told her it wasn’t a matter of if but when that fight would be lost.
CancerSunderland Echo

Charity vows to carry on final wish of woman who lost her life to skin cancer

Washington-based Melanoma Me is hosting the event in memory of Julie Goring, from Widdrington, Northumberland, who passed away from skin cancer earlier this year, aged just 39. Julie became a user of Melanoma Me in February 2020 shortly after being diagnosed with skin cancer and used the charity for vital...
CancerMedical News Today

What is lung cancer with brain mets?

Some people with lung cancer have disease that metastasizes, meaning that it spreads to another part of the body. These new cancer sites are called mets, and they can occur in the brain. According to the. World Health Organization (WHO) , lung cancer was the second most common type of...
Knoxville, TNWATE

Support for cancer patients and their families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A cancer diagnosis is overwhelming – people are thrust into the whirlwind of scans, medical tests, medications, and treatments. There is so much to learn and understand. That’s where the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee comes in. They have two virtual courses coming up to patients and their families better understand lab results, and how to find healing.
Cancerhenryford.com

The Benefits Of Exercise During and After Cancer Treatment

Many people consider exercise to be an extra burden when they’re fighting fatigue, pain or depression. That’s understandable. Yet research has shown that exercise can help fight tiredness and lessen some of the side effects of cancer treatment. “Sometimes the things you don’t want to do are the things that...
Cancercarolinagatewayonline.com

Asher letter: Support awareness and funding for brain cancer

I want to urge all residents of North and South Carolina to pause today and reflect on Glioblastoma Awareness Day, observed nationally on July 21. Glioblastoma (GBM) is the deadliest of all brain cancers, causing the deaths of more than 10,000 Americans every year. About 13,000 Americans are diagnosed with GBM annually, and the average survival period is less than one year. Even for those who do survive longer than a year, the prognosis is not promising, as the five-year survival rate for GBM patients is below 8%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy