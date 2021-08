The Missouri Department of Social Services will begin allowing people to apply for the MO HealthNet program after a Cole County Circuit Court ruling. "My administration is always going to follow the law and yesterday's court order is no exception," Gov. Mike Parson said in a press release. "The necessary funding to cover the health care costs of the expanded population remains the issue. We will continue to work with the General Assembly and DSS to chart a path forward to comply with the court order and keep the MO HealthNet program solvent.