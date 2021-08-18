Cancel
Olympia, WA

Inslee announces educator vaccination requirement

elkhornmediagroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a vaccination requirement for employees working in K-12, most childcare and early learning, and higher education Wednesday. K-12 educators, school staff, coaches, bus drivers, school volunteers and others working in school facilities will have until October 18 to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. The requirement includes, public, private and charter schools and comes as schools across the state prepare to return for the 2021-2022 school year amid rapidly increasing case and hospitalization numbers. This does not impact students, regardless of age.

elkhornmediagroup.com

