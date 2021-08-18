Pokemon Unite Launches September 22nd On Mobile, Pikachu Unite License And Holowear Announced As Preregistration Reward
The Pokemon Company has revealed the mobile launch date for Pokemon Unite. The Pokemon MOBA will be launching on September 22nd for Android and iOS devices, with the ability for players to share progress with the Switch version by linking their log-in accounts. Pre-registrations for the game are now open, and if preregistration totals reach 2.5 million, all participants will receive the Pikachu Unite License as a reward. If registrations reach 5 million, they will also receive a Festival Style: Pikachu holowear.nintendosoup.com
