We are inching closer to not only the beginning of the college football season but the first home game for our Bobcats and it's going to be a big game. The Montana State Bobcats kick off their college football season on Saturday, September 4th against the Wyoming Cowboys but their first home game is Saturday, September 11th at Bobcats Stadium. against the University of Drake Bulldogs. This game is the annual Gold Rush game where all the fans are encouraged to wear yellow and the only game at Bobcat Stadium under the lights.