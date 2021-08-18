Cancel
Village Vanguard to Reopen September 14

Published since 1970, JazzTimes
jazztimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe venerable Village Vanguard, which has been presenting world-class jazz from its Seventh Avenue South basement location in New York’s West Village since 1935—and which closed its doors to the public on March 16, 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic—will reopen to vaccinated patrons 18 years of age or older on Tuesday, September 14.

