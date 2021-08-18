Cancel
Kirbyville, TX

Accident just north of Kirbyville

By Steve W Stewart
kjas.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo vehicles were involved in a Wednesday afternoon collision just north of Kirbyville. It happened during a downpour of rain on Highway 96 at County Road 482, near Kirbyville Missionary Baptist Church. It appeared that the rear end of a 2006 Honda sedan, which was registered to a Colmesneil woman,...

www.kjas.com

