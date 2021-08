WOLFEBORO — The Art Place will hold its semi-annual Peter Ferber Gallery Show featuring new original paintings by local artist Peter Ferber on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. Ferber has been showing at The Art Place Gallery since the early 1990s. His artwork captures the essence of experiences and places that the viewer has had or has seen. With an eye for detail and a nod to the past, he captures life as it should be filled with nostalgia and comfortable surroundings However, there is a bit of intrigue and uniqueness in the gallery show this time.