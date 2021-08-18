Cancel
US Housing Starts: Despite the drop, home building remains exceptionally strong – Wells Fargo

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Housing Starts report showed a decline of 7% in July to 1.534 million (annual-unit). According to analysts at Wells Fargo, point out that despite the drop, home building remains exceptionally strong. They explained that overall housing starts have averaged a 1.577 million-unit pace over the past six months, such a pace would mark the strongest year for housing starts since 2006.

