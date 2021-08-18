If You Go To Australia, DO NOT Go Grocery Shopping
This not an indictment against the country of Australia. I’m sure it’s a lovely place populated by lovely people. That being said, there is not amount of money in the world that would get me there. Some of God’s deadliest creatures roam that land and swim in there waters, so no thank you. ESPECIALLY after this! A Diamond Python was recently spotted at a Woolworths store in Sydney. Woolworths is apparently a grocery chain. Oh, and when I say, “spotted,” I mean a MONSTER PYTHON WAS JUST HANGING OUT OF THE SPICE SHELVES INTO THE AISLE!!!country1037fm.com
