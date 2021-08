Ok, we can all take a moment to stop and appreciate how great the name of this beer is. Helles Comin' With Me? Come on now, that's a great name. The fact that the name comes in honor of the greatest Western ever made, that I'm pretty sure won the film and cast at least, checks notes, 80 Oscars when it came out, is just awesome. If you don't get the reference, it comes from Tombstone, also, shame on you.