Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty To 2019 DUI

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1037fm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Hunt pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges today (8/18) in Davidson County Circuit Court following his DUI 2019 arrest in Nashville. The Tennessean reports that Hunt entered the plea in court for a hearing on the case in July before Judge Amanda McClendon in the downtown Nashville Historic Courthouse. He pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail with all time suspended except for 48 hours.

