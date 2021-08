Recently I was just vacationing in Gatlingburg, Tenessee and I saw a similar ride (skylift) and thought to myself…what if someone fell!. A Utah man has died after falling more than 50 feet from an amusement park ride. On Saturday, the 32-year-old victim fell from the Sky Ride, a suspended gondola that runs from one end of the park to the other. He was flown to a nearby hospital where he later died.