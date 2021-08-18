Quest for Eighth National Title Begins for Yavapai College Men’s Soccer
The Yavapai College men’s soccer team kicks off its 33rd overall season and 2nd season under Head Coach Andre Luciano Thursday at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley. “This weekend will be an excellent opportunity for us to showcase ourselves and to establish a playing rhythm in terms of what we are trying to create this year as a program,” said Coach Luciano. “We have a tradition of excellence to uphold and with that a responsibility to perform at an optimum level.”www.signalsaz.com
