Distinguished former Anniston pastor celebrates 100

Phil Noble, former pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Anniston, is 100 years old. He lives now in Decatur, Ga. Submitted photo

One definition of a hero is a person of integrity who does right while facing the risk of personal harm. Such a man is the Rev. J. Phillip “Phil” Noble of Decatur, Ga.

Noble is a former Annistonian who grew up with eight siblings on a farm in Learned, Miss. He celebrates his birthday today with family, friends and many memories of the opportunities he’s experienced during his lifetime, which include travels throughout six continents. He especially remembers the time he spent in Anniston, a time when many came to respect him as a hero.

On Saturday, through a face-to-face online meeting, listening to the centenarian’s wisdom and reflections was as welcome as a cool breeze in August, rare and refreshing.

Noble was the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Anniston for 15 years. Those who knew him found him to be calm, kind and engaging — traits that helped him along the path to becoming a hero.

The story of that journey began in 1961 when, as the minister of First Presbyterian, he became involved in the Civil Rights Movement in Anniston. He had learned of the local Ku Klux Klan’s Mother’s-Day attack on a bus carrying a group of Freedom Riders through Anniston. Shortly afterward, on that same day, they set fire to the bus in a violent attack on the riders.

Noble knew some of the members of his congregation were opposed to his idea of joining forces with those who were speaking out against the attack, and he knew some members would not like the position he was taking. Regardless, armed with a sense of right, Noble responded to the pleas of two black ministers, the Rev. Bob McClain and the Rev. Nimrod Reynolds, who warned him of future violence.

“They said that things were going to happen in Anniston unless something is done,” Noble said. “I agreed to try and work to have the city appoint a Human Relations Biracial Council.”

Noble discussed with the leaders of his congregation — who were more supportive than many members — the possibility of his involvement with the idea of a council. Also, he discussed his plans with his beloved wife, Betty. She, a woman from a philanthropic family, was the third-generation granddaughter of the namesake of the Agnes Scott College in Decatur. Betty listened thoughtfully to her husband tell her of his desire to help quell the violence. She realized the risks to him, her and their three children.

Given his comments about the urging of the formation of such a council, she replied, “I think it is right. I am glad you are going to do it.” According to Noble, his wife never wavered in her support of his work.

Noble moved forward and helped bring the council together, which consisted of nine city leaders, black and white. Noble was the council’s chair. Together, they prayed, worked to avoid violence, and encouraged the city leaders to take a stand against the Ku Klux Klan.

“During those days,” said Noble’s daughter, Betty Scott Noble, “Daddy checked beneath his car before he drove my brother to school each morning. At one point, he was number one on the Ku Klux Klan’s hit list.”

To the relief of the council members, and other city leaders, there were no deaths in Anniston, even though in September 1963 violence broke out once again, this time at the entrance to the city’s public library during a move to integrate it. Two of the black ministers on the council approached the door and were beaten with chains, baseball bats and a gun. Noble, Anniston Mayor Claude Dear, and Miller Sproull, the finance commissioner, went to the house of one of the black ministers who had been injured, stood by his bedside and assured him that the city was not going to tolerate the brutality. President John F. Kennedy later commended Anniston for taking a stand.

Noble did not feel like a hero, mainly because he felt those who had faced their attackers were the true heroes. It took four decades before he wrote down his account of the events of that era, in a book entitled, “Beyond the Burning Bus: The Civil Rights Revolution in a Southern Town.”

Years later, having helped to oversee the construction of the Presbyterian church — which he still believes is one of the most beautiful in the Southeast — having helped quell the violence and, after serving his congregation, the family moved on. One impetus for the decision was that, during those 15 years, one of his two sons, 13-year-old Scott, died of leukemia. The grief of losing a son and the stress of the civil rights movement led Noble to change the family’s environment. He undertook a year of graduate studies at Cambridge University in Cambridge, England, and took along Betty and their son, Phil Jr. By then, Betty Scott was teaching in the Anniston School System.

Around 1973, the family moved to Charleston, S.C., where Noble became the pastor of the First Scots Presbyterian Church and stayed for 10 years. He then worked for the Board of Annuities and Relief, a denominational board that tended to the insurance and benefits program for retired ministers. At one point, he served as its executive secretary. Noble retired in 1989 and eventually returned to Decatur. Currently, he reads widely and writes prolifically.

Despite the once violent temperament in Anniston and the grief of losing a child here, Noble has warm recollections of the city.

“It is a beauty of a city with golfing opportunities,” he said. “I was a big hunter, and Sproull was too. He had a preserve in south Georgia and south Alabama, and we would hunt quail. Anniston is a delightful place, and there was no better place for my children to grow up. I still have friends there.”

Today, Noble has fond memories of Betty, who died about 10 years ago. His daughter, a retired teacher and psychologist, helps care for her father. Phil Jr. is involved with political campaigns and runs the World Class Scholars program from his home in Charleston.

Other books Noble has published are “Getting Beyond Tragedy: a Minister’s Search for Answers to the ‘Why, God’ Question Which Torments Families” (2005); “Words and Images that Seep into the Soul” (2013); and “Words that Stretch the Mind and Lift the Spirit” (2018).

“The Micah 6:8 scripture,” the pastor’s daughter said, “is ‘Love justice and walk humbly with God.’ That’s my daddy.”