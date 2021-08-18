Deals Offering Launched Online and in Print for Region’s Businesses
Talking Glass Media (TGM) of Prescott Valley recently announced its newest offering for regional businesses wanting to advertise and promote their offerings and services. “iDEALios” is both an online savings coupon booklet as well as a print booklet. iDEALios has offers and specials from restaurants, bars, service providers and retailers. Consumers can now view iDEALios online at www.signalsaz.com/deals/.www.signalsaz.com
Comments / 0