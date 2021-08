If you are looking forward to Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, we have another reason you can get into the Halloween spirit. Although we already know about the ghoulish parade that Guests will be able to attend at Disney California Adventure this year, there is now going to be a dining package to go with it! From September 9 to October 31, Guests can indulge in the happy haunts and delicious meals Disneyland has to offer!