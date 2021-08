Masks will become optional once again in all outdoor spaces at Walt Disney World beginning Thursday August 19 2021. In an email sent to guests, Disney said, "Since May, face coverings have been optional for Guests in outdoor common areas, and beginning Thursday, August 19, face coverings will also be optional for Guests in outdoor attractions, outdoor queues and outdoor theaters at Walt Disney World Resort. As a reminder, face coverings remain required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status."