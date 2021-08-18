Newcastle slap £10m asking price on Sean Longstaff with Everton and Southampton both interested as the midfielder enters the final year of his contract at St James' Park

Player Minutes Goals Assists Tackle % (PL) Under Carlo Ancelotti the Blues mostly lined up with three in the middle - Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and one of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes or Tom Davies - for most of the season. With Rafa Benitez, what we saw from the preseason was that he primarily used the 4-2-3-1 with a switch to 4-4-2 depending on the personnel available to him.