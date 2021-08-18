Newcastle slap £10m asking price on Sean Longstaff with Everton and Southampton both interested as the midfielder enters the final year of his contract at St James' Park
Premier League clubs interested in signing Newcastle's Sean Longstaff have been quoted an asking price of £10million. The midfielder's contract expires next summer and the club risk losing him on a free transfer if he remains beyond this window. He turns 24 in October and so they would no longer be due compensation.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0