Newcastle slap £10m asking price on Sean Longstaff with Everton and Southampton both interested as the midfielder enters the final year of his contract at St James' Park

By Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League clubs interested in signing Newcastle's Sean Longstaff have been quoted an asking price of £10million. The midfielder's contract expires next summer and the club risk losing him on a free transfer if he remains beyond this window. He turns 24 in October and so they would no longer be due compensation.

