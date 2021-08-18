Cancel
Theater & Dance

Triumphant Performance!: REVOLVE’s premiere filled the park with jubilance

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a true pleasure to attend REVOLVE Dance Project’s premiere show. I am always excited to see new shows and art, but this one came with a particular relief. The fact that it was happening at all, that I could arrive at such a beautiful place and see crowds of people gathered together, laughing, embracing, buying frozen lemonade and buzzing in anticipation, felt like a privilege. I’m sure I’m not the only one who felt like the isolating experience of 2020 made for a deeper appreciation for simple things like sharing public spaces and witnessing art. REVOLVE Dance Project’s Premiere show was a jubilant celebration of all the things we missed.

