In this week’s top stories: Pixel 6 hinted to have a 50MP camera, Android 12 shows an “Ongoing call” chip, Fossil teases Gen 6 watches, and more. Despite being officially revealed by Google, there are still a number of things unknown or unconfirmed about the Pixel 6. The latest update to the Google Camera app has revealed that the upcoming Pixel 6 series may use a 50 megapixel sensor from Samsung as its primary camera, a significant jump in both size and pixels from the 12.2MP camera in the Pixel 5.