‘WeThe15’ stresses rights of 1.2 billion with disabilities

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — The opening next week of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo is being used as a stage to launch a human-rights movement aimed at the world’s 1.2 billion people with disabilities. The campaign is called “WeThe15″and gets its name from estimates that persons with disabilities represent 15 percent of the world’s population. The campaign is being spearheaded by the International Paralympic Committee, UN Human Rights, the International Disability Alliance, and others. The Paralympic Committee is also hooking up in the campaign with other sports bodies including the Special Olympics, the Invictus Games Foundation, and the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf.

localnews8.com

