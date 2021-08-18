Cancel
Stafford, Rams struggle in joint practice with Raiders

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams struggled during their first joint practice of the week with the Las Vegas Raiders. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions, the offensive line was often overwhelmed and the run game was mostly ineffective during the workout in Southern California. It was the second time in less than two weeks that the Rams’ starters have not been able to get on track in a practice with another team. The Rams host the Raiders for a preseason game on Saturday.

localnews8.com

Matthew Stafford
#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Rams#The Las Vegas Raiders
