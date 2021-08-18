‘Black Panther’ Sequel to Film Scenes at MIT This Weekend

On August 28, 2020, the world was shocked to learn that Chadwick Boseman passed away due to colon cancer. Many things went into people’s minds, like the shock of learning he had cancer in the first place or losing such talent this young. The one aspect that everyone agreed on is the legacy he left behind. There are roles you can turn to, but none more impactful than his work as the iconic character, Black Panther. His last role is voice work for Marvel’s What If…? and it’s such a terrific tribute to the character. The episode shows how impactful Boseman’s T’Challa is to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how much he’ll be missed.