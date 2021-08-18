Department of State Announces Online Publication of 2020 Digest of United States Practice in International Law
The Department of State is pleased to announce the release of the 2020 Digest of United States Practice in International Law, covering developments during calendar year 2020. Edited by the Office of the Legal Adviser, the Digest provides the public with a record of the views and practice of the U.S. Government in public and private international law. The official edition of the 2020 Digest is available exclusively on the Department of State website at: https://www.state.gov/digest-of-united-states-practice-in-international-law/. Past Digests covering 1989 through 2019 are also available online.www.state.gov
Comments / 0