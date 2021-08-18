Cancel
Shark nursery discovered in deep waters off coast of Israel

By Brett French
Missoulian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn deep waters of the eastern Mediterranean Sea, just off the coast from Israel, scientists have discovered a shark nursery. “We couldn’t believe what we were seeing!” Yizhaq Makovsky, of the University of Haifa’s Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences, told an Israeli television station. “The habitat, which spans dozens, if not hundreds of meters, has an abundance of marine life not found in the waters in or around Israel.”

