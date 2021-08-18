Cancel
Huntington, WV

Presidential search committee schedules third series of listening sessions

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe purpose of the sessions, which are set for next Wednesday, Aug. 25, on the Huntington campus, is to solicit input about challenges the university’s 38th president will face in the next 5-10 years and to identify skills and experiences a successful candidate will need to overcome those challenges. Previous listening sessions were held in July and earlier this month on the Huntington and South Charleston campuses.

