Two More: A Total of Five New Paltz Restaurants Affected by COVID Exposures
Last week a total of 3 restaurants in New Paltz put business on pause due to COVID exposures among their staffs. Karma Road at 11 Main Street was the first to announce its temporary closure (August 9, 2021) until all staff could test negative. Then the next day (August 10, 2021) Bacchus Restaurant at 4 South Chestnut Street made their announcement and then last Thursday (August 12, 2021) Huckleberry Restaurant at 21 Church Street announced they too had to close for a few days to wait for staff to test negative.943litefm.com
