Favorite bike rides

The first in a series of columns describing favorite walks and bicycle rides by directors and friends of Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI). Wow, where to begin? My favorite bike ride is always my next bike ride. I had a life-changing experience a few years ago when I heard Don Gongniat, one of the founders of the Heritage Rail Trail in York speak to a bunch of local bike riders. Mr. Gongniat noted that he hates to see people on a bike with a frown or scrunched-up look on their face. Bike riding should be fun and joyous. After all, it’s something we all learned to do as kids. Why not always enjoy the ride?! I now say “hello” to any bike rider I pass, coming or going. Riding a bike is a true joy and I’m happy I get to do it as often as I can.