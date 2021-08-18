Communities Driving Recovery Calls on City to Use Existing Community-Based Social and Health Infrastructure in Disbursing Emergency Funds to Tackle Health Disparities in Vulnerable Communities with Highest COVID Exposure
Newswise — A coalition of community-based organizations (CBOs) groups that has been providing grass-roots support during the COVID epidemic today called on the city Health Department to allocate emergency federal funds to assist those groups best equipped to reach residents of vulnerable communities who have both highest risk of COVID, and the chronic diseases that have escalated the epidemic.www.newswise.com
