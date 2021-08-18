Cancel
Public Health

Communities Driving Recovery Calls on City to Use Existing Community-Based Social and Health Infrastructure in Disbursing Emergency Funds to Tackle Health Disparities in Vulnerable Communities with Highest COVID Exposure

By Health People
Newswise
 6 days ago

Newswise — A coalition of community-based organizations (CBOs) groups that has been providing grass-roots support during the COVID epidemic today called on the city Health Department to allocate emergency federal funds to assist those groups best equipped to reach residents of vulnerable communities who have both highest risk of COVID, and the chronic diseases that have escalated the epidemic.

Jackson County, ORKDRV

'We cannot do this on our own': Jackson County Public Health calls for community to help drive down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

SALEM, Ore. — Southern Oregon's hospitals warned two weeks ago that they were overwhelmed and "beyond full" from the influx of COVID-19 patients, but cases and hospitalizations in the region have yet to see a turnaround. New cases continue to stack up by the hundreds on a daily basis, and hospitalizations set a new record practically by the day.
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

Tuscarawas County Community Health Surveys begin this week

Healthy Tusc will begin its survey of Tuscarawas County residents this week as part of a community health assessment process. Healthy Tusc is working closely with the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio and researchers at the University of Toledo to conduct the survey. This month, 2,000 Tuscarawas County resident adults ages 19 and older will be randomly selected to participate in a survey. Residents who are randomly selected are urged to complete and return the survey.
Santa Ana, CANewswise

Surveillance study finds disparities, high proportion of past COVID-19 infections among adults and children in Santa Ana

Newswise — In a large-scale, population-based surveillance conducted in partnership with the City of Santa Ana, researchers at the University of California, Irvine’s Program in Public Health found 27% positivity of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among participating Santa Ana residents. This unique study was one of the first to examine household transmission of COVID-19 and to include a pediatric population (ages 5+).
Pullman, WANewswise

Individualistic COVID-19 vaccine messages had best effect in US study

Newswise — PULLMAN, Wash. – Emphasizing individual rather than community health risks from COVID-19, appeared to create more vaccine acceptance among participants in a study led by Washington State University researcher Porismita Borah. The study, published in the -, tested messages on nearly 400 participants from across the United States...
Mental HealthNBC Miami

Op-Ed: NYC Schools Expand Mental Health Support for Students as Pandemic Leaves Kids in Crisis

Dr. Dave A. Chokshi is New York City's Health Commissioner, Meisha Porter is the New York City Schools Chancellor and Chirlane McCray is the first lady of New York City. Covid-19 was tearing through New York City during the outbreak's peak last winter, and the staff at a youth center in the South Bronx was especially concerned about a mother and her four children riding it out in a homeless shelter.
Public HealthNewswise

Faculty Receives National Institutes of Health Grant to Implement a Mobile Messaging Intervention to Enhance Feeding Practices in Senegal

Newswise — Rutgers School of Public Health assistant professor, Shauna Downs, has received a grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development to study behavior change communication strategies to improve infant and young child nutrition in Senegal. Downs will use this grant to determine...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Public Health releases data showing vaccine effectiveness in Kern County

As COVID-19 infects more and more Kern County residents each day, vaccination continues to be the best method against illness and hospitalization. New data released by Kern County Public Health Services shows a stark difference between infections in the county’s vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. The data comes on the heels of the first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Bakersfield, CAKGET 17

Kern Public Health provides COVID-19 county update, implements surge plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cases continue to climb in Kern County and according to state projections, the peak of the third COVID-19 surge is already in sight. Is our health care system prepared to handle another round of immense stress on our hospitals and front-line health care workers? Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan reassured that the local health system can get through a third surge during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. But, in desperate times, desperate measures must be taken in order to make it through.
Allentown, PAthevalleyledger.com

Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center Receives $45,000 from CDC Foundation for COVID-19 Vaccine Promotion

The grant increases the center’s direct and digital outreach to encourage LGBTQ+ people in the Greater Lehigh Valley to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. ALLENTOWN, PA – Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center is honored to be awarded a $45,000 grant today from the CDC Foundation to support COVID-19 health education and vaccine promotion for the region’s LGBTQ+ community. The center was one of more than 150 community-based organizations (CBOs) across the country, including eight in Pennsylvania, to receive funding from the CDC Foundation for this purpose. The grant greatly increases the center’s capacity to provide direct community outreach for the COVID-19 vaccine and expands upon support from Lehigh Valley Health Network for COVID-19 health promotion for the LGBTQ+ community.
Tuolumne County, CAPine Tree

Adventist Health Sonora and Tuolumne County Public Health Call on Community Members to Protect Each Other, Get Vaccinated

Sonora, CA…In a joint statement, Adventist Health Sonora and Tuolumne County Public Health (TCPH) are urging Tuolumne County residents that now is the time to band together as a community and stop the current COVID-19 surge, “Sonora is a community with deep roots and caring hearts,” said Michelle Fuentes, President of Adventist Health Sonora. “When our neighbors are hurting, we step in to help. Our community is hurting because of the current surge, and we need all hands on deck to fight this.”
Educationkjluradio.com

State health department offering pooled COVID-19 testing for public schools

In an effort to keep classrooms open, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering pooled COVID-19 testing to K-12 schools across the state. Starting today, interested schools can start signing up for the program. Pooled classroom testing takes nasal swabs from all consenting individuals in a classroom and runs them as a single test to search for signs of COVID-19. The Health Department says it’s a scalable way to test multiple people at once while minimizing resource strain. The program is being paid for with federal American Rescue Plan funds. Missouri received $185 million to detect, trace and monitor the spread of COVID in schools.
HealthBioMed Central

A qualitative assessment of barriers and facilitators associated with addressing social determinants of health among members of a health collaborative in the rural Midwest

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 867 (2021) Cite this article. Rural communities have unique economic and social structures, different disease burdens, and a more patchworked healthcare delivery system compared to urban counterparts. Yet research into addressing social determinants of health has focused on larger, urban, integrated health systems. Our study sought to understand capacities, facilitators, and barriers related to addressing social health needs across a collaborative of independent provider organizations in rural Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.
Mental HealthMedCity News

How to provide mental health support in rural communities.

Mental healthcare in rural farming communities is in a state of emergency due to ongoing challenges with accessibility and availability. Rural areas pose significant challenges to timely access to care because of the sheer amount of distance between a rural family farm, for example, and a treatment center. Further, there is a national shortage of clinicians, and it is more acute in rural areas.
Congress & Courtsnashvillemedicalnews.com

Blackburn, Hickenlooper Introduce Bill To Expand Access To Urgent Health Care For Rural Americans

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) re-introduced the Rural Health Innovation Act along with Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) to incentivize communities to prioritize urgent care needs. "Rural Tennessee communities know all too well that when hospitals close, they will be left without medical care when emergencies arise," said Senator Blackburn. "Filling...
Public HealthBioMed Central

Covid-19 pandemic impact on maternal and child health services access in Nampula, Mozambique: a mixed methods research

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far infected more than 30 million people in the world, having major impact on global health with collateral damage. In Mozambique, a public state of emergency was declared at the end of March 2020. This has limited people’s movements and reduced public services, leading to a decrease in the number of people accessing health care facilities. An implementation research project, The Alert Community for a Prepared Hospital, has been promoting access to maternal and child health care, in Natikiri, Nampula, for the last four years. Nampula has the second highest incidence of Covid-19. The purpose of this study is to assess the impact of Covid-19 pandemic Government restrictions on access to maternal and child healthcare services. We compared health centres in Nampula city with healthcare centres in our research catchment area. We wanted to see if our previous research interventions have led to a more resilient response from the community.

