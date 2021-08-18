Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix’s The Defeated Review: Stream it or Skip it?

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
gizmostory.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Defeated, available for streaming on Netflix, is a gripping thriller set in Berlin circa 1946. Swedish filmmaker Björn Stein and MånsMårlind have developed the idea of this period thriller series. The Defeated, also named Shadowplay, develops a German perspective, and the events unfold immediately in the aftermath of the second world war.

gizmostory.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Hoss
Person
Taylor Kitsch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Defeated Review#Swedish#Shadowplay#German#American#Warner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The popular series leaving Netflix and infuriating fans

The streaming service Netflix It is going through a moment of total renovation and that is why in August it will continue to withdraw film and television productions from its catalog. That’s not all, since not only do they get rid of other people’s content, they also canceled several of their products in the last time that were not received in the best way. Among what users will no longer be able to see is Orphan Black, which will leave the library on August 13.
TV & VideosComicBook

A Heist Thriller Featuring The Good Doctor Star Is Blowing Up on Netflix

A new movie has taken Netflix by storm, but surprisingly, it isn't one of the streamer's original projects. The Vault, a heist thriller from Spain that was released earlier this year, was recently added to Netflix's lineup. On Wednesday, just a few days after its streaming debut, The Vault became the number one movie on the entire service.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fear Street Trilogy Blooper Reel Released by Netflix

With all three Fear Street movies now available for streaming on Netflix a super-sized blooper reel for the trilogy has been released online by the service. Encompassing moments from all three movies, the three-minute long gag-reel shows off some hilarious moments from the baby pigs in 1666 to some unintended weapon breaking during one of the many gruesome murder scenes. Considering the heavy themes and extensive blood shed seen in the movies, perhaps a couple of laughs between takes will help some viewers find solace in the sheer amount of fun that the cast was having while making the trilogy. Check out the video yourself below!
Posted by
Primetimer

Ten New and Returning Shows to Watch on Netflix in August 2021

More big names are joining the Netflix family in August, with Paris Hilton offering a new culinary offering, and Sandra Oh flexing her comedy skills. Plus: an array of true crime docs, supernatural thrillers, baking competitions, and romance are lined to keep you entertained as we enter the dog days of summer. Here are the new and returning series we're most looking forward to watching on the streamer this August:
fox13news.com

Review: Netflix’s ‘Beckett’ is more confusing than thrilling

LOS ANGELES - It’s every tourist's worst nightmare: You’re traveling through rural Greece with your girlfriend and you get into a horrible car accident. The next thing you know, you’re embroiled in a government conspiracy, on the run from the corrupt officials trying to kill you. That’s the idea behind...
Hello Magazine

Is new Netflix revenge thriller series Hit and Run worth watching?

A brand new series has beaten the likes of Outer Banks and Never Have I Ever and taken the top spot as the most-watched TV show on Netflix. Israeli-American thriller Hit and Run only landed on the streaming platform last week and has already skyrocketed to the top trending TV shows - but is it worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying about it here...
SFGate

'High on the Hog' Will Return for a Second Season on Netflix

Netflix has ordered a second season of “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” the critically acclaimed series that celebrates the courage, artistry and resourcefulness of African Americans that helped define the American kitchen. More from Variety. HBO Max Releases 'Gomorrah' Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 23

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 23 finds the new Jason Momoa action-drama Sweet Girl at No. 1, while the kid-friendly The Loud House Movie comes in at No. 2. At No. 3 today is Manifest, which returns to the ranking after a couple of weeks away. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Sandra Oh's new collegiate dramedy The Chair and the teen treasure hunting series Outer Banks.
TV & VideosVulture

Netflix’s Cinematic, Blood-Soaked Fear Street Experiment

Fear Street is Netflix’s biggest horror gambit to date — a gambit that, in some alternate universe, would have played itself out on the big screen. An interconnected story told across three films, Leigh Janiak’s trilogy adapted R.L. Stine’s young-adult book series into tongue-in-cheek slashers with style to burn. Fear Street: Part One: 1994 follows a group of teenagers in Shadyside, Ohio, as they race to uncover the truth about a witch’s curse that has been triggering gruesome slayings around town. It sets the stage for a second, ’70s-set installment at Camp Nightwing, the site of a horrifying summer-camp massacre, before the third Fear Street visits the 1600s to detail the curse’s origins. Breaking away from recent American horror trends toward art-house approaches and microbudgets, Fear Street is a splashy, cinematic reinvention of a genre that has played so well in theaters. Yet here, the trilogy has rolled out on Netflix with the kind of weekly-release cadence more commonly reserved for television series than film franchises. This wasn’t always the plan.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Beckett Review: John David Washington Props Up Netflix's Flimsy Chase Thriller

John David Washington becomes an unwitting fugitive in a painfully sluggish and illogical thriller. Beckett has a dream vacation in Greece turning into a tragic nightmare for a besotted young couple. The film attempts to incorporate political elements into a standard chase storyline. It might have worked if the pacing, action, and characters were more developed. Everything is one-note with little exposition and multiple chance encounters. The background scenery of the Greek countryside becomes more interesting to see than the narrative.
TV SeriesObserver

The Post-War Drama ‘The Defeated’ Would Like to Be Your New Netflix Obsession

The Defeated, originally titled Shadowplay, arrived on Netflix on Thursday, August 19, with little fanfare. These days, if you aren’t a live-action adaptation of a beloved animated series, an A-list fronted blockbuster movie, or a new season of an existing hit, you may not get much of a marketing push from Netflix. The streamer releases more than 350 originals per year, after all. But The Defeated has put together an eye-catching cast of underrated talents and coupled it with a unique concept that is worthy of a perusal.
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: There are no real winners in Netflix’s ‘The Chair,’ except viewers

There are snakes in the garden of Pembroke University, the idyllic setting for Netflix’s new series “The Chair.” An East Coast hotbed of egos, insecurities, resentments and recriminations, Pembroke is a thorny microcosm of liberal arts education in transition, where someone will inevitably end up hurt or even unemployed. Presiding...
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ On Netflix, An Oddball Horror Series About Early ‘90s Hollywood And Deranged Kittens

What is “horror” to you? Is it seeing a lot of blood and guts? Is it being scared and shocked? Or is it just seeing a lot of weird stuff going on that makes you scratch your head at times and just say, “Ewwww” at others? The new Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor tests what you think you like about the horror genre by giving you shocking moments that are more strange than scary.
TV & VideosPosted by
Cleverly Catheryn

Nightbooks Netflix Film Streaming This September

Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird and rejected for what he likes, he swears he'll never write again. That’s when an evil witch (Krysten Ritter), captures him in her magical apartment in New York City and demands that he tell her a new tale every night if he wants to stay alive. Trapped inside with Lenore, the witch’s spiteful cat watching his every move, Alex meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), another young prisoner who has learned how to survive the witch's wicked whims. With Yasmin’s help, Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique — his love for scary stories — and rewrite his own destiny to break them free.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Netflix’s The Kingdom Ending, Explained

Created by Claudia Piñeiro and Marcelo Piñeyro for streaming platform Netflix, the Spanish-original political drama series ‘The Kingdom’ (Original title: ‘El Reino’) is a dark, somber, and often menacing journey deep into the heart of power. The poignantly drawn provocative tale begins with the murder of a presidential candidate, which subsequently plunges the audience into a labyrinthine mystery fraught with conspiracy plots, conflicting narratives, secrecy, and situational perils.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Will Nine Perfect Strangers Release on Netflix?

Nine Perfect Strangers is a famous American drama streaming television miniseries adapted from Liane Moriarty’s bestselling 2018 novel of the same name, which was published worldwide. David E. Kelley and John-Henry Butterworth produced the television series adaptation of the novel. The miniseries has been fairly successful with the public, as it features some of the greatest casting members, such as Nicole Kidman, who has also starred in some of the most popular TV thrillers in recent years.

Comments / 1

Community Policy