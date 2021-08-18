Netflix’s The Defeated Review: Stream it or Skip it?

Fear Street is Netflix’s biggest horror gambit to date — a gambit that, in some alternate universe, would have played itself out on the big screen. An interconnected story told across three films, Leigh Janiak’s trilogy adapted R.L. Stine’s young-adult book series into tongue-in-cheek slashers with style to burn. Fear Street: Part One: 1994 follows a group of teenagers in Shadyside, Ohio, as they race to uncover the truth about a witch’s curse that has been triggering gruesome slayings around town. It sets the stage for a second, ’70s-set installment at Camp Nightwing, the site of a horrifying summer-camp massacre, before the third Fear Street visits the 1600s to detail the curse’s origins. Breaking away from recent American horror trends toward art-house approaches and microbudgets, Fear Street is a splashy, cinematic reinvention of a genre that has played so well in theaters. Yet here, the trilogy has rolled out on Netflix with the kind of weekly-release cadence more commonly reserved for television series than film franchises. This wasn’t always the plan.