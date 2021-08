(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IG Design Group PLC - Eversholt, England-based greeting cards company - Says like-for-like revenue in four months to July 31 up 25% year-on-year and up 10% on pro-forma basis from two years earlier. IG Design notes "challenging cost headwinds", particularly related to freight. "Nevertheless, as a result of the strong sales momentum and work across the group to mitigate the impact of the cost pressures earnings to date have been in line with expectations," IG Design says. Says orderbook up on prior year and annual sales outlook is ahead of market expectations.